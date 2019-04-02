Eight-year-old’s luscious locks to be donated towards wigs for young cancer patients

Go Jasmine! She’s donating her beautiful long hair cut off to the Little Princess Trust for children with hair loss due to cancer treatment.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

jasmine front and back

Well done to eight-year-old Islander, Jasmine (pictured above), who next month (13th May) will be having her luscious long locks cut off in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

The Little Princess Trust provide real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss, as well as funding vital research into childhood cancer.

Hoping to raise £1,000
Jasmine has set up a GoFundMe page to take sponsorship and is hoping to raise at least £1,000.

She wrote:

Hi everyone, my name is Jasmine and have recently been thinking about helping others that are in need. After thinking long and hard I have decided to donate my hair to the Little Princess Trust to help little girls look and feel better whilst receiving treatment.

This is a big decision because look how long my hair is!!!!!

Please help and donate what you can afford to support this wonderful charity. I will be having my hair cut on 13th May at the local community centre for anyone who wants to join me thank you xxx

Tuesday, 2nd April, 2019 1:23pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mAa

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*