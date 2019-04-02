Eight-year-old’s luscious locks to be donated towards wigs for young cancer patients

Well done to eight-year-old Islander, Jasmine (pictured above), who next month (13th May) will be having her luscious long locks cut off in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

The Little Princess Trust provide real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss, as well as funding vital research into childhood cancer.

Hoping to raise £1,000

Jasmine has set up a GoFundMe page to take sponsorship and is hoping to raise at least £1,000.

She wrote: