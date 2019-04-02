Eight-year-old’s luscious locks to be donated towards wigs for young cancer patients

Well done to eight-year-old Islander, Jasmine (pictured above), who next month (13th May) will be having her luscious long locks cut off in aid of the Little Princess Trust.
The Little Princess Trust provide real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss, as well as funding vital research into childhood cancer.
Hoping to raise £1,000
Jasmine has set up a GoFundMe page to take sponsorship and is hoping to raise at least £1,000.
She wrote:
Hi everyone, my name is Jasmine and have recently been thinking about helping others that are in need. After thinking long and hard I have decided to donate my hair to the Little Princess Trust to help little girls look and feel better whilst receiving treatment.
This is a big decision because look how long my hair is!!!!!
Please help and donate what you can afford to support this wonderful charity. I will be having my hair cut on 13th May at the local community centre for anyone who wants to join me thank you xxx
Tuesday, 2nd April, 2019 1:23pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mAa
Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Youth
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓