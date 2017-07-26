80 year old woman intimidated into handing over £220 to rogue traders

The police share this latest news. Ed

We’re investigating an incident where a 80 year-old Isle of Wight woman handed over £220 to two suspected rogue traders.

Two men were seen on Meadow Way in Sandown on Tuesday 25 July.

The victim agreed for the men to clean her conservatory for £50 after they knocked on her front door at around 10am. They then stated that the gutters needed cleaning for an additional £50. The two men later presented the woman with a bill for more than £200. She handed over £220 in cash after stating that she felt intimidated. One of the men was described as small, the other as ‘chunky’.

Two arrests

A 16 year-old boy from Warwickshire and a 20 year-old man from Wales were later arrested on suspicion of committing fraud by false representation in relation to this investigation. They have been released from custody, but remain under investigation.

Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area can contact Police Staff Investigator Laure Taylor at Newport Police Station by calling 101 quoting 44170286286, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

Advice

We’d like to remind residents of the following crime prevention advice:

Always check the credentials of unknown callers.

Never employ cold-calling doorstep traders or engage with cold callers on the phone.

Consider joining or setting up a No Cold Calling Zone or Neighbourhood Watch scheme.

Report any suspicious callers or activity to the police immediately.

Keep an eye on elderly or vulnerable neighbours, friends and family.

Get in touch

If you want to report any suspicious activity please dial 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously. In an emergency always dial 999.

Isle of Wight Council’s Trading Standards team also offer advice via their Website or by calling 01983 821000.

Image: Grow Wear under CC BY 2.0