£8,000 raised by cycling equivalent of 64 laps of the Isle of Wight during lockdown

A Seaview businessman has raised £8,000 for Mountbatten after cycling the equivalent of 64 laps around the Island during lockdown.

Michael Ward, 65, owner of Ward House Mortgages and Life, Ryde, clocked up 4,100 miles over 330 bike rides, as part of his daily exercise routine.

His donation includes £2,000 from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation, which will be spent on a new bed for Mountbatten’s community team, to help make patients more comfortable in their own homes.

Michael said,

“I wanted to do something to acknowledge the outstanding support and care received from Mountbatten, who have looked after our loved ones in their final hours of need. “The kindness and expertise made a huge difference to all the family, at such a hard time. “Getting on my bike to cycle thousands of miles for Mountbatten felt like a great way to give something back. “If we can all do a little then it makes it easier for everyone, especially during these difficult times of Covid, where so many charities are struggling and need our help. “I’ve been blown away by the incredibly generous support of the community, and local businesses. “My original goal was to raise £4,000 so it feels fantastic to have raised double, especially the £2,000 donated by Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation for the much-needed community bed.” Mountbatten cares for up to 1,700 on any one day, with most of its work taking place in people’s homes and care homes. “From us all at Mountbatten, we are immensely grateful for the support of people like Michael, now more than ever,“ said Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten CEO, who received the cheque from Michael on Wednesday. “Without the incredible fundraising support from our community, we simply would not be able to continue to provide care for patients and families dealing with death, dying and bereavement on the Isle of Wight, during these very challenging times’.”

News shared by Kellie on behalf of Mountbatten. Ed