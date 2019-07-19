£80,000 cash boost for resurfacing of tennis courts thanks to Beaverbrook Foundation

The Beaverbrook Foundation have announced they will donate £80,000 to complete the re-surfacing of the popular community tennis courts in Northwood Park, Cowes.

The six courts were originally built in 1930 in the centre of 23-acre Northwood Park. However, the courts had fallen into a serious state of disrepair and faced closure this year.

Committee worked hard to secure funding

Northwood House Charitable Trust, who took ownership of the courts in 2010, formed a committee of dedicated tennis supporters known as ‘Tennis in the Park.’

Over the last 18 months the group have worked tirelessly to raise awareness and secure funding to save the courts.

New fencing thanks to Wight Shipyard

Earlier this year, with major support from Wight Shipyard, a new fence was installed, transforming the site.

Donations from local people and Cowes Town Council funding have ensured tennis is still played.

Beaverbrook Foundation funding resurfacing

The next challenge, to secure the long-term future of the courts, is to restore the playing surface, which has degraded significantly over the last few years.

Recognising the serious cost implications of resurfacing, the Beaverbrook Foundation is providing the funding to allow the six courts to be rejuvenated later this year.

Chance to play sport for free

Laura Levi, trustee of Beaverbrook Foundation said,

“These courts represent an opportunity to give local children the chance to play sport for free. “It continues my late father’s tradition of charitable giving to small groups, that can make a big difference.”

The courts offer a community facility, where everyone can come and play tennis. Coaching and equipment are available, with free Try Tennis sessions on Saturdays.