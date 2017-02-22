80mph winds expected for coastal areas as Storm Doris approaches

Cross Solent travel is expected to be affected by the arrival of Storm Doris tomorrow with 70-80mph winds along coastal areas predicted.

Stormy seas

The Isle of Wight is expected to be affected by Storm Doris due tomorrow (Thursday)

Met Office have issued a Yellow Severe Weather warning valid from 6am to 8pm on Thursday:

Some very strong winds are expected on Thursday in association with storm Doris with gusts of 60-70 mph likely, and 70-80 mph on coasts and hills.

Whilst the strongest winds look to be only short-lived, damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks are likely, with a danger of injury from flying debris. Trees are also likely to be damaged or blown over.

Heavy rain is also likely through Thursday as well as some snow over high ground as the system clears eastwards. These may prove additional hazards.

The warning has been updated to extend the at-risk area southwards.

There is still some uncertainty about the track of storm Doris, but increasing confidence that there will be widespread disruption across parts of England and Wales.

Wednesday, 22nd February, 2017 11:06am

