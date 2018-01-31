84 year old conned out of £26k by fraudsters

This in from the police. Ed

We are urging people to warn elderly friends and relatives after a woman was conned out of about £26,000 to fraudsters.

The 84-year-old victim from the Isle of Wight was called on 24 January by somebody claiming to be from BT, who said there was a problem with her phone.

She was told that she needed to buy insurance and download a programme called ‘Team Viewer’ and other software. Once the software had been installed she was asked to make bank transfers to various bank accounts, totalling about £26,000.

Fortunately the victim’s bank was able to refund the majority of her money.

Police advice

Our advice is:

Never give out any personal information about your bank account to anybody over the phone.

If you have given out information which could compromise your bank account security in any way, call your bank up to cancel your cards as soon as possible.

Never hand over money to someone at the door or transfer money to people online

Get in touch

If you’re concerned about a similar incident, please call 101. Or if a crime is in progress call 999.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 101 quoting 44180033685.

Image: rfduck under CC BY 2.0