84 year old conned out of £26k by fraudsters

This in from the police. Ed
We are urging people to warn elderly friends and relatives after a woman was conned out of about £26,000 to fraudsters.
The 84-year-old victim from the Isle of Wight was called on 24 January by somebody claiming to be from BT, who said there was a problem with her phone.
She was told that she needed to buy insurance and download a programme called ‘Team Viewer’ and other software. Once the software had been installed she was asked to make bank transfers to various bank accounts, totalling about £26,000.
Fortunately the victim’s bank was able to refund the majority of her money.
Police advice
Our advice is:
- Never give out any personal information about your bank account to anybody over the phone.
- If you have given out information which could compromise your bank account security in any way, call your bank up to cancel your cards as soon as possible.
- Never hand over money to someone at the door or transfer money to people online
Get in touch
If you’re concerned about a similar incident, please call 101. Or if a crime is in progress call 999.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 101 quoting 44180033685.
Wednesday, 31st January, 2018 4:51pm
