Isle of Wight Pride: Call for 12-25 year olds to get involved

Are you aged 12-25? Do you want to get involved in this year’s Isle of Wight Pride?

IW Pride are looking for willing volunteers to join their Youth TeamPride.

By taking part you’ll have the opportunity to help shape the Island’s Pride in 2018, and help the team make it a fun, inclusive and fully diverse event, reflecting the needs of all of the community!

If you want to be involved get in touch by emailing YouthPride@iwpride.org

Isle of Wight Pride and UK Pride takes place on 21st July 2018.

Stay in touch with updates via the IW Pride Facebook Page, Website or Twitter account.

