Isle of Wight Pride: Call for 12-25 year olds to get involved

Isle of Wight Pride are looking for young people to get involved and help make this year’s Pride a fun, inclusive and fully diverse event, reflecting the needs of all of the community.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

youth team pride

Are you aged 12-25? Do you want to get involved in this year’s Isle of Wight Pride?

IW Pride are looking for willing volunteers to join their Youth TeamPride.

By taking part you’ll have the opportunity to help shape the Island’s Pride in 2018, and help the team make it a fun, inclusive and fully diverse event, reflecting the needs of all of the community!

If you want to be involved get in touch by emailing YouthPride@iwpride.org

More information
Isle of Wight Pride and UK Pride takes place on 21st July 2018.

Stay in touch with updates via the IW Pride Facebook Page, Website or Twitter account.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Wednesday, 31st January, 2018 4:00pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g0u

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Ryde, Isle of Wight, What's On, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*