Islanders pull together to help save the Daisy Bus

In November the Wessex Cancer Trust operated minibus (Daisy Bus) that transports Isle of Wight cancer patients to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth was under threat due to the charity being unable to fund the service.

An end to this vital link would have seen thousands of residents facing an expensive taxi journey or public transport at an already difficult time.

£28,000 target

The charity that has been operating this service since 2014 launched an appeal and asked for the Isle of Wight communities help to raise the £28,000 needed to keep the service running in 2018.

Now just three months on the appeal has passed the 90% mark and the charity has confirmed they will continue running this free service until the end of 2018. The main donor initially remained anonymous but has now been revealed as Freemasons from across the Island.

Freemasons: Pleased to provide this relief

WBro David G Foot, Assistant Provincial Grand Master of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Freemasons said,

“Freemasons throughout the Isle of Wight have been long term supporters of the Wessex Cancer Trust and in particular of the critical Daisy Bus services. Our members were made aware of the risk of losing this lifeline service and quickly responded with generous donations from all the many Isle of Wight Lodges. “We are pleased to provide this relief to ensure the continued operation of the service for Island patients whilst a long term sponsor is secured.”

Overwhelming support from Islanders

Sofie Bennett, Head of Fundraising at Wessex Cancer Trust said

“We are overwhelmed at the support received from Freemasons, community groups, business and individuals across the Island. “Thank you to everyone who has taken time to fund raise or who has made a donation, this is a vital service for so many Isle of Wight residents and we are delighted that we have now secured funding until the end of 2018.”

Long-term solution still needed

Wessex Cancer Trust is also working closely with Hovertravel to ensure the future sustainability of the service as a long term funding solution still needs to be found.

The charity is now asking businesses on the Island who might be able to offer sponsorship to get in touch to discuss opportunities with the charity.

Show your support

To donate to the appeal please visit the Website.