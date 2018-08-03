90-year-old woman in critical condition following collision with car

Police share this latest news. Ed

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Wootton on the Isle of Wight yesterday (Thursday).

Officers were called shortly before 4.30pm to reports of a collision involving a BMW car and a female pedestrian.

The 90-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was air lifted to Southampton General Hospital. She remains in a life-threatening condition.

The driver, a 75-year-old man, was uninjured.

Investigations into the collision are ongoing and officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44180292735, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

