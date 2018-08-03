90-year-old woman in critical condition following collision with car

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following serious collision in Wootton, which has left a 90-year-old woman in a life-threatening condition at Southampton General Hospital.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Emergency call:

Police share this latest news. Ed

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Wootton on the Isle of Wight yesterday (Thursday).

Officers were called shortly before 4.30pm to reports of a collision involving a BMW car and a female pedestrian.

The 90-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was air lifted to Southampton General Hospital. She remains in a life-threatening condition.

The driver, a 75-year-old man, was uninjured.

Get in touch
Investigations into the collision are ongoing and officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44180292735, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 3rd August, 2018 10:01am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2liO

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Wootton

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*