A busy weekend for Island Roads dealing with flooding and tree removal

As was the case last Monday following Storm Ciara, thanks goes out to all the emergency services and Island Roads for their works during Storm Dennis.

At time of publishing on Monday morning there are two roads closed – Harding Shute Ashey for flooding and Middle Road Calbourne for tree works which commenced works this morning.

Osborne Steps, Shanklin (they link Osborne Road down to the Esplanade) are closed due to a private wall collapse.

Over the weekend there have been 15 call outs relating to trees:

Brading Road – Branches removed

West Lane Brading – Tree removed

Long Lane Newport – Tree removed

Colemans Lane Porchfield – Tree removed

Newport Road Apse Heath – Tree removed

Pondwell Hill – Tree removed

Marina Avenue – Tree removed

Calthorpe Road – Tree removed

Macketts Lane – Tree no action removed by farmer

Appuldurcombe Road/ Redhill Lane – Tree removed

Sandown Road, Bembridge – Tree removed

Ampthill Road Ryde – Tree down removed

Moons Hill Totland – Tree down removed

Pan Lane Newport – Tree removed

Eddington Road Seaview – Tree removed by NS

There were eight call outs for flooding:

Bannock Road Whitwell – Flooding removed by tanker

Westwood Road, Ryde – Flooding removed by tanker

Newport Road Cowes – Flooding removed by tanker

Harding Shute – Road closure

Warlands Lane – Flooding – warning signs deployed

Sandy Lane Newport – Flood – warning signs put out

Gatcombe Village Road – Flooding sandbag delivery

Forest Road Newport – Flooding – warning signs put out

Image: © Island Roads