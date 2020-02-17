A busy weekend for Island Roads dealing with flooding and tree removal

As was the case last Monday following Storm Ciara, thanks goes out to all the emergency services and Island Roads for their works during Storm Dennis.
At time of publishing on Monday morning there are two roads closed – Harding Shute Ashey for flooding and Middle Road Calbourne for tree works which commenced works this morning.
Osborne Steps, Shanklin (they link Osborne Road down to the Esplanade) are closed due to a private wall collapse.
Over the weekend there have been 15 call outs relating to trees:
- Brading Road – Branches removed
- West Lane Brading – Tree removed
- Long Lane Newport – Tree removed
- Colemans Lane Porchfield – Tree removed
- Newport Road Apse Heath – Tree removed
- Pondwell Hill – Tree removed
- Marina Avenue – Tree removed
- Calthorpe Road – Tree removed
- Macketts Lane – Tree no action removed by farmer
- Appuldurcombe Road/ Redhill Lane – Tree removed
- Sandown Road, Bembridge – Tree removed
- Ampthill Road Ryde – Tree down removed
- Moons Hill Totland – Tree down removed
- Pan Lane Newport – Tree removed
- Eddington Road Seaview – Tree removed by NS
There were eight call outs for flooding:
- Bannock Road Whitwell – Flooding removed by tanker
- Westwood Road, Ryde – Flooding removed by tanker
- Newport Road Cowes – Flooding removed by tanker
- Harding Shute – Road closure
- Warlands Lane – Flooding – warning signs deployed
- Sandy Lane Newport – Flood – warning signs put out
- Gatcombe Village Road – Flooding sandbag delivery
- Forest Road Newport – Flooding – warning signs put out
Image: © Island Roads
Monday, 17th February, 2020 10:17am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nth
Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Top story, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓