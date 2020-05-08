A close shave will raise smiles and much-needed cash for Isle of Wight’s Mountbatten Hospice

Five Southern 360 support workers specialising in learning disabilities at Southern Housing Group’s 22 Argyll Street care home in Ryde, Isle of Wight, are ‘braving the shave’ today (Friday) in the name of charity.

Leonie, Rob, Tracey, Heidi and Simon have all agreed to have their locks chopped to raise money for the Island’s Mountbatten.

[Donate via JustGiving]

Mountbatten has been there for our residents

Emma Bound, Care and Support Registered Manager for Southern 360 explained,

“Our support workers wanted to raise funds to help our local hospice. Mountbatten has been there for our residents and team members during some difficult times and now, with charities being hit hard by Covid-19, the team wanted to help.”

The hair-raising experience saw residents and staff come together to help shave hair from the five brave members of staff.

MacNeill: Something fun for residents to enjoy watching

Tracey MacNeill, Southern 360 Learning Disability Support Worker said,

“It’s a tough time for everyone so we wanted to do something fun for our residents to enjoy watching that would also raise money for charity. “Although the lockdown means we can’t do some of our normal fundraising activities, we came up with the idea of having our hair shaved at the home.”

Hartley: Every donation from local community helps

Mountbatten’s CEO, Nigel Hartley, commented,

“We are really grateful for Southern Housing Group’s fundraising efforts and their video certainly raised a smile or two. During lockdown it’s nice to know people are thinking of us. “Unfortunately, our annual Walk the Wight fundraising event had to be cancelled this year, so every donation from the local community helps.”

Show your support

To sponsor the team, visit their JustGiving donation page here.