A full day of fun, live music, beautiful gardens and more for £5 each

Mountbatten is all set as one of their most popular events returns to Barton Manor next month weekend (10am to 4pm, Sunday 22nd July).

Entrance is just £5 for adults, and children under 14 years old are free.

Supporting Mountbatten

Over 1,800 people attended the event in 2017, raising over £10,000 to support Islanders and their families.

This year Barton Manor Open Garden with Mountbatten will be the only open-garden event held at the Barton Estate. So don’t miss it!

Live music and entertainment

As usual there’ll be plenty of live music around the grounds providing entertainment through out the day.

This year you can travel in style with the Pony and Trap rides and for those who enjoy the taste of summer, the Pimms Bar returns, serving up delicious ice-cold Pimms on the lawn.

The Barton Emporium returns with a chance to seek out that special gift for a loved one (or why not treat yourself).

Lots more to see and do

As always, children are well catered for with children’s arts, crafts and entertainment, as well as lots of physical fun with the Bouncy Castle and Slide, the Gladiator Arena and giant lawn games.

The Sea Scouts will be offering Kayaking on the Great Pond and the Army Cadets will be hosting bear hunts in the woods.

There’s plenty to look at and admire, with the Haven Falconry display, English Heritage historical tours of the grounds, and the Donkey Sanctuary – which puts on a ‘groom a donkey’ activity.

Food and drink

There will of course be good things to eat and drink, with tasty treats from the Hospice’s very own Sunflower Café.

Local traders will be there in force, and the Hospice’s famous pop up shop will offer a wide selection of goods.

Major fundraiser a firm family favourite

Jax Jones, Major Events Fundraiser, said:

“Barton Manor really has become a firm family favourite and has grown every year. This year looks set to be bigger and better than ever, so we are hoping that support from the Island community will be just as fantastic as usual. Make sure you bring enough pennies!”

Nigel Hartley, Chief Executive, said:

“This event is a major fundraiser to support our work in caring for the last years of life. We are truly grateful to all the volunteers, local businesses and the owners of Barton Manor who enable us to stage it every year. And of course we look forward to seeing everyone enjoying themselves in this wonderful setting.”

More info

Entrance to Barton Manor Open Day is just £5 for adults, and children under 14 years old go free!

There is free parking all day. Guide dogs only.

For full details visit the Hospice Website.

