A head for heights? Carnival Queens take on sponsored tree climb

Liz shares details of this latest news from Ryde. Ed

Ryde Carnival Queens’ Team are going up in the world and while they have a great time tree climbing, they’re hoping hit new heights with fundraising.

We were delighted when Abi Fox from Goodleaf Tree Climbing agreed to organise a sponsored tree climb to help us in our fundraising efforts.

Goodleaf have been around for 12 years and is run by Paul McCathie who is an experienced arborist,

“We’re delighted to be helping out” said Abi and when it comes to the fundraising “we should be working together.”

The royal climb

Most of our Queens’ Team – the group of girls and boys who will be performing on and around Ryde’s Carnival Queens float at all the Island Carnivals this year – will be taking part on Monday 3rd July from 6-8pm at Appley Park in Ryde.

It will be a busy weekend for the Queens’ Team as on Saturday 1st July they will be performing in the Mardi Gras parade in Ryde. But you can be sure that the Team is looking forward to it.

As one of the young people said:

“I’ve never done anything like this before. I’m really excited about it and about the views from up there.”

Need to raise £10,000

Liz Allen, Chairman of Ryde Carnival Association, said: