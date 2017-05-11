A Musical Extravaganza: Primary school pupils join Theatre Group production

Jess shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

‘A Musical Extravaganza’, directed by Bobby Oddy and Jesse Rann, is an eclectic mix of songs from well-known musicals and performed by some very talented Theatre Group members.

On this production the Group is being joined by St Francis’ Primary schools, Dramatic Arts Group.

These 23 children have rehearsed for months working hard to achieve the highest standard they can, under the guidance of the very talented ‘Miss Rann’.

Chance to perform on the big stage

Their commitment and enthusiasm has been fantastic and we as a Theatre Group are pleased we have been able to give these children the opportunity to experience singing and dancing with VTG members, working with a live band, performing in front of a paying audience and lastly to perform on a ‘big stage’.

Hopefully the children have learnt commitment, to accept direction and respect for their fellow performers to name but a few of the values gained by working with Ventnor Theatre Group.

As a group we hope some of these talented children will want to stay on as members after this production and carry on into future shows.

Book now to support the performers

Show dates are Friday 19th May and Saturday 20th May at 7.30pm, and Sunday 21st May at 2.30pm.

Ticket prices are £8.50, Tickets can be bought from:

Ventnor Winter Gardens

Wendy’s, High Street, Ventnor

Jesse Rann, St Francis Primary

Alternatively you can Book online.