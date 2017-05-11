Find out:Who's your new councillor?

Much-loved fireman and sportsman honoured with bench in Newport

The much-loved Isle of Wight fireman and sportsman, Martin Poynter, has been honoured with a bench in Newport.

Martin Poynter Bench Presentation

Danny shares this latest news from Newport Parish Council. Ed

Newport Parish Council were delighted to assist with installation of a bench at Victoria Recreation Ground as a tribute to Isle of Wight fireman and sportsman Martin Poynter, who died in 2015 aged 49 after a sudden illness.

The dedicated bench is situated on a hard standing in front of the pavilion and is ideally located for spectators to enjoy the cricket and other events on the Recreation Ground.

Bench for Martin Poynter

At a recent short ceremony Martin’s father, Roger Poynter, thanked the Parish Council for allowing the bench to be located within the Ground and presented it to the Chairman of the Cricket Club.

Roger said,

“Martin was well known on the cricket circuit and enjoyed playing on this ground. We hope people will use the bench for years to come while they enjoy the ground and its facilities.”

Parish Councillors Peter Whiteman and Terry Martin, who are also part of Newport Victoria Sports and Social Club, attended as well as members of the Cricket Club and Martin Poynter’s family.

