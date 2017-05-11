Find out more about Haile Selassie’s visit to Ventnor

Find out:Who's your new councillor?

In 1938, whilst in exile from Ethiopia, Emperor Haile Selassie arrived in Ventnor via a sailing boat.

Find out more about the gripping story of how Emperor Haile Selassie ended up as a refugee in Britain in the 1930s at this Ventnor and District Local History Society talk.

Keith Bowers will focus on the Emperor’s tempestuous struggles while in exile and will also reveal details of his visit to the Isle of Wight in 1938, when stayed at a vegetarian hotel on Madeira Road.

Where and when
It takes place on Friday 26th May (7.30pm) at Ventnor Masonic Hall, Grove Road, Ventnor.

Admission is £2, but free for Local History Society members.

Image: © Ventnor Heritage Society

Location map
View the location of this story.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

