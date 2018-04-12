A musical mixture for penultimate Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra concert

Tim Isard from Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra the shares details of their upcoming event. Ed

The Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra take to the Medina Theatre stage on Saturday 19th May for the penultimate concert of their present season.

The concert will open with the ever popular concert overture Ruy Blas by Mendelssohn. A romp of a piece the music is based on the story of the same name by Victor Hugo.

Cor Anglais solo

Following the overture, Max Spiers the evening’s soloist will make his first appearance. He will play the Cor Anglais solo in Aaron Copland’s Quiet City.

This work for trumpet, strings and solo cor anglais was the result of incidental music written for Irwin Shaw’s play of the same name.

An orchestra miniature

To give the soloist a short break, the Orchestra will then perform an orchestra miniature by Delius called Summer Evening (which we hope it will be by then)!

Max Spiers will then return to the stage, this time with oboe in hand to perform the beautiful L’Horloge des fleurs (The flower clock) by the French composer Francaix

After the interval there will just be the one work, but what a piece, the 2nd Symphony by Sibelius. A work full of beautiful melodies, that reaches a wonderful and exciting climax.

Book now

Tickets are available from the Medina Theatre Box Office (tel: 01983 823884) or you can book online, but be quick as there are only about 100 left!

Location map

View the location of this story.