Live reporting: Scrutiny Committee on fire service review and floating bridge

OnTheWight will be reporting live from the April Extraordinary Scrutiny Committee where members will be considering the proposed fire service review and the an update on the Cowes Floating Bridge.

Floating Bridge No 6 by Allan Marsh

OnTheWight will be reporting live from the extraordinary meeting of the Isle of Wight Council Scrutiny Committee tonight (Thursday) from 5pm.

The agenda (see papers below) includes:

Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service – Service Review (papers below)
Cowes Floating Bridge 6 (paper below)

Fire Service Review PAPER B by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Fire Service Review PAPER B – APPENDIX A by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Fire Service Review PAPER B – APPENDIX B by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Fire Service Review PAPER B – APPENDIX C by OnTheWightNews on Scribd



Thursday, 12th April, 2018 4:50pm

