Isle of Wight Fire Service revamp: IWC’s FAQ responses disputed

At tonight’s Isle of Wight council Scrutiny Committee, members will be considering the proposed option for changes to the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (after the deferral from last month’s meeting).

A few days ahead of the meeting, the council published a set of FAQs about the review on their Website.

Facts disputed

However, those opposed to the changes have published via a Facebook Page (Isle of Wight Fire Service Review and you) their take on the FAQs and it varies quite widely from what the IWC are stating.

Cabinet members argued last month they would never agree to something that would put Islanders at risk, however, those opposing the changes claim if the changes are approved, “the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service will become less able to protect the residents, visitors and firefighters it serves”.

Examples of ‘discrepancies’

In their FAQs, the IWC say:

Will there be any redundancies?

No. The new working pattern is developed around 50 firefighters, the current workforce number.

Those opposed to the changes say:

There will be no redundancies but there will be a loss of eight posts within the current workforce. This along with the loss of five retained firefighter positions will total a loss of 13 jobs for the Island.

Dispute over level of cover

Where the IWC say:

What will be the minimum level of cover?

The new model guarantees a minimum of 12 immediately available firefighters, who can be used across the Island for the 12 busiest hours of the day.

Those opposed to the changes say:

The current system guarantees a minimum of 14 firefighters (sometimes as many as 20) at ‘peak times’. So the news system is guaranteeing less firefighters during these times. At ‘off peak’ times there are currently a minimum of 7 guaranteed firefighters (sometimes as many as 10) This proposed systems would drop that to 4.

There are many other points those opposed to the changes dispute – you can see their replies in blue below (or view on their FB Page).

OnTheWight has written to the IWC to ask for their response to the claims made by those opposed and will update once we hear back from them.

The detail in full

Papers for tonight’s meeting can be found below. OnTheWight will be reporting live from the meeting from 5pm.

