Staff take pride and go the extra mile as Isle of Wight care home receive second Outstanding rating

Highfield House in Shanklin on the Isle of Wight has been rated Outstanding for a second time following an inspection in April by the Care Quality Commission.

Inspectors rated the service Outstanding both overall and for being caring, responsive and well led and Good for being effective and safe. Highfield House is a care home which provides accommodation for up to 20 people.

Specialist care for people with complex needs

The service provides specialist care to people living with varying degrees of cognitive impairment.

Some of the people at Highfield House had complex and sometimes challenging needs.

Staff take pride and go the extra mile

The home also provides day care for people living in the community Rebecca Bauers, Head of Adult Social Care inspection, said;

“It is great to congratulate Highfield House on achieving yet another Outstanding for their care. “People were receiving exceptional care with services being developed and tailored to their needs and at the same time promoting independence and engagement with the community. “Staff spent time getting to know people to build meaningful and valued relationships with them. People were treated with compassion and kindness. “It was clear throughout the inspection, that the staff took pride in their work and went the extra mile for the people they supported. Not only have they kept to a level of excellence but they have taken our report to heart and tried to explore what else they could do to improve the care they offer their clients. I would like to congratulate the service on attaining an overall rating of Outstanding again.”

Key findings

Some of the key findings from the inspection include:

People at Highfield House were supported by a staff team that were committed, passionate and knowledgeable.

People were treated with exceptional kindness.

The service was especially responsive to the needs of people at the home, with a wide range of person-centred activities.

Arrangements for social activities were innovative, met people’s individual needs, and followed best practice guidance so people could live as full a life as possible.

There were good community links and people accessed the community regularly.



The service went the extra mile to provide a family orientated and homely environment for people.

Staff had developed strong relationships with people and knew them exceptionally well.

Dr Carol Tozer, the council’s director of adult social care, said:

“I am delighted Highfield House has achieved this “outstanding” rating from the CQC. It is testament to the provider’s quality of leadership, investment in their staff and focus on their users. “Highfield House is ambitious for its residents to live the highest possible quality of life. They have achieved this ambition and rightfully received the plaudits from inspectors.”

The full inspection report can be found on the CQC Website.

Image: Patrick Doheny under CC BY 2.0