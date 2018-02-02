A taste of how democracy works for Citizenship students

Nat shares this latest news from Ryde Academy. Ed

On Monday 29th January a group of GCSE and A Level Citizenship students travelled to London and got a chance to see how democracy in the UK works.

Students started the day at the Supreme Court and were given the opportunity to listen to and take part in debates on issues like religious rights violations and assisted dying, topics they have studied in the classroom.

On to Parliament

Following a tour of the courts students headed to Parliament via Whitehall and Downing Street.

On arrival they had a guided tour of the House of Commons and the Lords before taking part in an interactive campaigning session inspired by the women’s suffrage movement.

Island MP Bob Seely came down to surprise students and opened the floor for a question and debate session. He took a grilling on issues such as Brexit and the NHS on the Isle of Wight.

An exciting experience

Year 11 student Owen Cotton said,

“It was an exciting experience to see democracy in action and nice to meet our own MP.”

Ned Elliott, also in Year 11 felt the trip was a successful combination of a fun and an educational experience.