Above and beneath the waves: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.
It’s always a hard choice because there are so many great shots added every week, but this over/under water shot by Christian Beasley taken near the Bembridge Lifeboat Station really caught our eye.
Be sure to check out Christian’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.
Image: © Christian Beasley – Beautiful Wight
Tuesday, 8th August, 2017 1:31pm
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Island-wide, Picture of the Week
