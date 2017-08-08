Above and beneath the waves: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

We love this fantastic over and underwater shot by Christian Beasley – taken recently near the Bembridge Lifeboat Station.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

bemrbrudge lifeboat station and underwater

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

It’s always a hard choice because there are so many great shots added every week, but this over/under water shot by Christian Beasley taken near the Bembridge Lifeboat Station really caught our eye.

Click on image to see larger version
Life beneath the waves at Bembridge by Christian Beasley

Join the Flickr Pool
Be sure to check out Christian’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Christian Beasley – Beautiful Wight

Tuesday, 8th August, 2017 1:31pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fxK

Filed under: Island-wide, Picture of the Week

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*