Save our Schools – Free family fun on Sunday at Quay Arts

If you’re looking for something to do with the kids at the weekend, please put this event in your diary.

The Isle of Wight Save Our Schools campaigners are holding an event at Quay Arts on Sunday 13th August (between 12-4pm) which features several hours of free fun for the family.

Free family fun

There’ll be an arts and craft zone, live music from Born ina Barn, a dance performance, magic, Speaker’s corner, children and teacher speeches and much more.

Importantly, there’ll be a chance for you and your kids to write a letter to the Education Secretary, Justine Greening, highlighting the effects of the £5.5 million cuts to Island schools.

They say,

“We have one chance to stop these cuts and we need as many of you to be involved as possible! We can do this, but only if we have the numbers behind us. “This campaign is not about Party Politics or Party affiliations, it about our children having the best possible education that we can give them. Our children are our future doctors, nurses, teachers, engineers- the people that will shape our country’s future. “Make some noise for our children!”

Find out more

Visit the Save Our Schools Website or Facebook Page for more info.

Location map

View the location of this story.