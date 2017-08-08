Staff on Wightlink’s Yarmouth route recognised for ‘Excellence in customer service’

Karen shares this latest news on behalf of Wightlink. Ed

Staff at Wightlink Ferries are celebrating the award of a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for the company’s picturesque Lymington-Yarmouth route.

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield presented the shore teams at Lymington and Yarmouth terminals and crew members on board the ferries with copies of the certificate to congratulate them on their consistently high standards of customer service.

Keith says,

“Customers tell us Wightlink’s route between Lymington and Yarmouth is one of the most beautiful in the country. “We are also fortunate enough to employ amazing staff both at our terminals and on board our ferries and they richly deserve this recognition from our customers who posted reviews on TripAdvisor.”

Rating maintained

To be awarded a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, hospitality companies must maintain an overall quality rating of at least four out of five and attract plenty of reviews from customers.

TripAdvisor claims 75% of travellers who use the site are more likely to use a business with this endorsement (members survey 2012).

‘Friendliest Venue’

Wightlink’s Yarmouth staff are three-time winners of the ‘Friendliest Venue’ category at the Isle of Wight’s annual Visitor Attraction Association Awards.

Judges said they were consistently friendly and helpful, with great customer service skills and always ready to go the extra mile.

