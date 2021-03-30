Adapted plans submitted for new homes on former sports field

Plans have been submitted to build houses on a former school field, overlooking Sandown Bay.

Since Upper Chine School closed in 1994, the sports pitch on Luccombe Road, next door to The Reach apartment block, has remained empty.

Previous plans adapted

Outline planning permission was granted for houses on the site in 2017, but the application lapsed.

The new proposals, submitted by developer Mark King, have adapted the previously approved plans.

Four-bed, three-storey houses

Four four-bed, three-storey houses, with separate garages, could occupy the site if permission is granted.

The site

Planning agents for the development, Oliver Morgan Architects, said the scale, design and general aesthetic will complement the site.

At risk of ‘episodic erosion’

Looking over the south-east coast of the Island, the cliff at the edge of the development has been identified as being at risk of ‘episodic erosion’.

However, according to the planning agents the units have been placed outside the erosion zone.

stable for at least the next 100 years

A cliff stability assessment was performed as part of the application and it was determined the site will remain stable for at least the next 100 years.

To view the proposals, or comment on the application, 21/00407/FUL, you can visit the council’s planning portal.

Comments will be accepted until 20th April.

