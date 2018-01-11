Bogus caller pretends to be from Isle of Wight charity

Ben shares this latest news on behalf of Age UK Isle of Wight. Ed

Age UK Isle of Wight has been informed of a bogus caller who has been knocking on doors and purporting to be from the charity. This person is not employed by, or affiliated with Age UK Isle of Wight in any way.

We are asking the Island community to be aware of this person(s). Do not let them in your house, do not give them any personal information and do not give them any money.

Spread the word

Please spread this message to friends, family and neighbours in your community who may be more vulnerable to scams.

Jo Dare, CEO of Age UK Isle of Wight, commented:

“I would like to reassure island residents that Age UK Isle of Wight will never turn up at your door without prior arrangement, or cold call on you. Our staff and volunteers will always tell you in advance that they are coming to see you, and will always carry identification. “If you are ever in any doubt whether to let someone into your home, no matter which organisation they say they are from, always call the organisation’s reception / office to check.Each year, we work with thousands of older people and their families / carers. “For many of them this was a lifeline to prevent, or respond to crisis, and to help make later life better, so we are naturally distressed to hear that someone claiming to work for Age UK Isle of Wight is acting in this way and we are working with all relevant authorities to stop this practice.”

Please report any suspicious visits to Age UK Isle of Wight on (01983) 525282 from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, or the Police on 101 if outside of these hours.

We never cold call

Age UK Isle of Wight staff do not cold call for any reason. All home visits between staff and service users are planned appointments and scheduled in advance with both parties.

All Age UK Isle of Wight staff wear identity badges which clearly state their name and job title, please always ask to see this before an appointment. If you are unsure of any person purporting to be from Age UK Isle of Wight please call us on (01983) 525282 to check.

Preventing and reporting doorstep scams

Unfortunately doorstep scams often target older people and those who are more vulnerable. Isle of Wight Trading Standards advise people to use the Stop, Chain, Check method to help avert doorstep scams. If someone unexpected comes to your door please think and:

Stop: Are you expecting anybody? Do they have an appointment?

Chain: Secure the door bar or chain before opening the door.

Check: Ask for and double check the caller’s identity.

Remember it is your home you do not have to answer the door or let anyone in.

Report it

If you have any suspicions about a cold caller they will more than likely continue knocking on doors in your neighbourhood until they find someone who may be vulnerable. If Trading Standards or the Police don’t know about them they can’t do anything.

So, if someone suspicious does call at your door, always report it with a description of the vehicle and its registration and anything you remember about the trader, call Trading Standards on (01983) 823371 or the Police on 101 to help safeguard your community.

Please don’t put yourself in danger just tell them what you can see safely.

More info

Scams come in many forms, postal, online, emails, telephone and on your doorstep and identifying a scam is the first step in preventing it.

For more information on current local scams and preventative advice please visit the Isle of Wight Against Scams Partnership (IWASP) Website.

Image: howardlake under CC BY 2.0