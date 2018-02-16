Age UK Isle of Wight awarded international ISO quality standard

Nikki shares this latest news on behalf of Age UK Isle of Wight. Ed

A local, established Isle of Wight charity has been awarded a certification to an esteemed international quality management standard.

Age UK Isle of Wight have successfully achieved certification to the ISO 9001:2015 quality standard in December 2017, following a rigorous assessment and inspection process, carried out by a team of external auditors.

What is ISO 9001:2015?

ISO 9001:2015 is the world’s most popular management system standard, and is used by over one million organisations worldwide. The accreditation focuses on the idea of continual improvement, and can heighten confidence with the public and potential funders in the provision of quality, sustainable services, and helps ensure that customers get consistent, good quality products and services.

The charity chose to apply for the voluntary accreditation over four years ago, in order to underline their commitment to those who use their services on the Island, and their commitment on quality.

Hall: Fantastic recognition of hard work

Louise Hall, Head of Infrastructure, commented,

“We are delighted to have achieved this standard, it is a fantastic recognition of all the hard work that the Age UK Isle of Wight team undertake on a daily basis, to support the Island’s residents, as it demonstrates our desire to provide quality in all of our services. “This standard drives excellence in all processes and procedures to ensure a robust Quality Management System runs throughout Age UK Isle of Wight.”

About Age UK IW

Age UK Isle of Wight is an independent, local charity supporting older people on the Isle of Wight since 1973.

They offer services to help people stay happy, healthy and connected, and strive to combat loneliness and social isolation in older Island people.