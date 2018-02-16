Police hunt for man with who touched teenage girl on the bottom

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

Officers in Cowes are investigating a suspicious incident on Mill Hill Road on Monday 12 February between 8:30pm and 8:45pm.

A 16 year-old girl was inappropriately touched over her clothing on her bottom by a man she did not know at the junction with Newport Road.

She was not hurt and ran home.

Regular patrols

Members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team have been regularly patrolling the area throughout the week.

If you have any concerns or saw anything suspicious please speak to one of these officers. We would also like to speak to anyone who may have been the victim of a similar incident in the area.

The victim described the man who was walking towards Birmingham Road as:

White.

Aged in his forties.

He had short dark hair and light stubble.

He was of average build.

He had wrinkled skin.

He was wearing a dark coloured coat and trousers and a red top.

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Justin Pringle at Cowes Police Station on 101, quoting 44180057538 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: Jo Jakeman under CC BY 2.0