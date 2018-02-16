Take part in free Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes family craft sessions

This Saturday (17th February) head to Dimbola Museum and Galleries in Freshwater Bay to take part in the free family drop-in workshop with Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes artist, Hannah George.

Inspired by one of the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes, pioneering Victorian photographer, Julia Margaret Cameron, you’ll be using decoupage and photomontage to create your own beautiful images and portraits.

It’s a fun family craft session surrounded by the wonderful photographs of Julia Margaret Cameron herself.

All are welcome (10.30am – 12.30pm) and entry to the Museum is free for those attending the workshop.

Same again next month in East Cowes

Hannah will be running another free family drop-in workshop on 17th March at the Classic Boat Museum.

This one from 10am – 1pm is inspired by another of the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes, Joe Carstairs, ‘the fastest women on the water’.

At this session you’ll be making boat and sea faring inspired paper crafts in the wonderful setting of the Classic Boat Museum gallery in East Cowes.

Another fun family craft session in a setting that celebrates our maritime heritage.

All are welcome and entry to the Museum is free for those attending the drop in.

