Age UK Isle of Wight Christmas Film Festival: Book now

Kick off the festive season with Age UK Isle of Wight’s Christmas Film Festival.

Age UK Isle of Wight are for the fourth year running inviting Islanders to come along and join them in the comfort of the deluxe screen at Cineworld Cinemas throughout December, to watch exclusive screenings of your favorite classic Christmas films.

On offer

This 2019 they are showing….

The Holiday – Sunday 1st December at 4.30pm (Rated 12A)

The Santa Clause – Sunday 8th December at 4.30pm

Elf – Sunday 15th December at 4.30pm

For a donation of £10 Adult, £5 Children (Under 14) or £25 Family (two adults, two children) you will receive admission to the screening of your choice along with a fun filled themed Christmas pack.​

Book now

Each classic film is showing for one night only so reserve your place today by visiting the Website, through Facebook @AgeUKIW or by calling (01983) 301343.

Elisha Leachman, Fundraising Manager at Age UKIW, said:

“We are again super excited to offer Islanders the opportunity to see some Christmas classics on the big screen, enabling you all to have some Festive Fun whilst helping to support your local charity! “100% of all proceeds stays on the Island, supporting our ‘No One Should Have No One’ appeal helping Age UK Isle of Wight to combat loneliness.”

The Christmas Film Festival is generously supported by:

J H Toogood & Sons, Wight Fire & Security, Lancaster’s Estate Agents, Medina Construction ltd, Acclaim Logistics, I M Furniture, Gallagher, Gurnard Press, Vectis Group Security and Island Mobility.

Image: daskerst under CC BY 2.0