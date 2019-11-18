Isle of Wight Hustings to take place week before General Election

Isle of Wight residents who want to hear directly from the General Election prospective parliamentary candidates can do so at a Hustings event being held the week before polling day.

Hosted by the County Press and Isle of Wight Radio, the Hustings will take place at Cowes Enterprise College on Thursday 5th December (time to be confirmed).

Quiz the candidates

All six candidates standing in the election have been invited to take part.

Residents will be able to apply for tickets once they are released (watch this space for links).

OnTheWight will be reporting live from the hustings for those unable to attend.

Euro Hustings

A European Hustings takes place later this week (Wednesday 20th). Apply for free tickets to attend.

Image: Joao Cruz under CC BY 2.0