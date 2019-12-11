Age UK Isle of Wight launch Christmas appeal to help those suffering with loneliness

Did you know that in the UK one million older people say they feel lonelier than ever at Christmas time? Loneliness is a growing problem for older people on our Island, one in six older Islanders (65+) live alone.

Feeling lonely doesn’t necessarily mean you have no one nearby. You may be surrounded by friends and family but still feel lonely. Loneliness is unique to every individual.

The effects of loneliness

It can have different causes and consequences for each of us. If you are lonely, your local Age UK Isle of Wight is here.

We know that the effects of loneliness and isolation can be as harmful to our health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Loneliness is associated with depression, sleep problems, hypertension, impaired cognitive health, heightened vascular resistance, psychological stress and mental health problems.

Get in touch today

If you are lonely it is important to take steps to try and make new connections.

Your local Age UK Isle of Wight can help you take the first step. Call (01983) 525282 or visit ageukiw.org.uk today.

Show your support

As well as delivering our services throughout the year, Age UK Isle of Wight also work hard to reconnect older people back into their own communities. You can help to continue this vital work by visiting the Website to donate today.

100% of all donations stay on the Island helping Age UK Isle of Wight to support our older residents, not only at Christmas, but all year round.

Our No One Should Have No One At Christmas Appeal is supported by Megan Baker Estate Agents.

News shared by Elisha on behalf of Age UK Isle of Wight. Ed