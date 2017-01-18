Air Ambulance to fund doctor training programme

Caroline shares this latest news from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. Ed

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA), in partnership with University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust (UHS), has committed to fund the first four years of a Pre-Hospital Emergency Medicine (PHEM) training programme for Doctors in the Wessex Deanery, which includes Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

The programme is designed to provide a steady and resilient supply of Pre-Hospital Emergency Specialist Doctors to fly as part of the charity’s Air Ambulance crew, during both day and night operations.

The critical care team of PHEM Doctor and Paramedic working on the Air Ambulance together enables patients with life-threatening injuries or illness to get advanced medical treatment immediately on scene.

HIOWAA CEO, Alex Lochrane, commented,

“Working alongside our Paramedics, our PHEM Doctors are able to carry out procedures ranging from open heart surgery to amputation, providing a further depth of medical knowledge and the ability to carry out additional medical procedures before the patient reaches hospital.”

Fiona Dalton, Chief Executive of UHS, said:

“We have formed a fantastic relationship with HIOWAA over a number of years and we are delighted to partner with them again on this excellent development for clinicians and patients across the south of England. “This news follows recent announcements of a significant increase in survival for patients who have suffered major trauma in the region. Alongside other innovations such as a pioneering masters degree in trauma sciences, these are really exciting times for emergency medicine.”

Since the start of flying operations just ten years ago, HIOWAA has been steadily expanding its service to the community. The launch of night HEMS operations, the carrying of blood on board all flights and the introduction of doctor-led crewing are just some of the milestones that the charity has reached during this time. HIOWAA’s recent pledge to fund a PHEM training programme for Doctors will ensure that the charity continues to remain at the cutting edge of pre-hospital care.

HIOWAA CEO, Alex Lochrane, continued,