The Isle of Wight council have over the last few days shared proposals with residents in the roads surrounding St Mary’s hospital roundabout about proposed changes to the layout of the roads.

The proposed plans are part of the £9.6m grant from the government to improve traffic flow around the county town.

The work will take place over eight phases, which are detailed in the plans below.

Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, said,

“I understand how frustrating it is to be stuck in traffic in Newport and this money will do a great deal to help. “A long-term solution to the town’s many traffic issues has been long overdue and we are determined and committed to finding the right way forward. “This is the first of a series of traffic schemes which are planned for the town and I would urge people to have their say on the proposed changes.”

The proposals

Click on the full screen icon to see larger version or download and print.

St Mary's Junction Improvement Phasing Plan by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Full details on the background of the 'Newport Strategic Junction Improvements' can be found in the document below.

St Mary's Junction Improvement Works Background Document by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Have your say

Island Roads will be undertaking two days of on-site consultation on 30 and 31 January 2018.

The mobile exhibition unit will be parked on the foot-way area outside number’s 49 and 51, Parkhurst Road, Newport between 2pm and 7pm, where the scheme details will be on display. Island Roads representatives will be at the unit to answer any questions you may have and will also have forms available for you to provide feedback which will also be used to inform the final scheme design

In order to inform the final design and to make sure the views of local people and businesses have been considered, the council is asking you to email your thoughts to : highways-pfi@iow.gov.uk and use the heading ‘St Mary’s Junction’.

Alternatively you can post your comments in writing by 21 February to:

Bill Murphy

Head of contract management

St. Christopher House

42 Daish Way

Newport

Isle of Wight

PO30 5XJ

Start of feedback: Wednesday 24 January 2018.

End of feedback: 5pm on Wednesday 21 February 2018.

