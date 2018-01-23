All change for St Mary’s roundabout: New road layout proposals revealed (Updated)

The proposed new road layout at St Mary’s hospital roundabout is part of the £9.6m scheme to improve traffic flow through the county town.

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

st marys roundabout

The Isle of Wight council have over the last few days shared proposals with residents in the roads surrounding St Mary’s hospital roundabout about proposed changes to the layout of the roads.

The proposed plans are part of the £9.6m grant from the government to improve traffic flow around the county town.

The work will take place over eight phases, which are detailed in the plans below.

OnTheWight has pulled together all of the details that you need to know, including a HUGE version of the road plans -> St Mary’s roundabout roadwork changes

Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, said,

“I understand how frustrating it is to be stuck in traffic in Newport and this money will do a great deal to help.

“A long-term solution to the town’s many traffic issues has been long overdue and we are determined and committed to finding the right way forward.

“This is the first of a series of traffic schemes which are planned for the town and I would urge people to have their say on the proposed changes.”

The proposals
Click on the full screen icon to see larger version or download and print.

St Mary's Junction Improvement Phasing Plan by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Full details on the background of the ‘Newport Strategic Junction Improvements’ can be found in the document below.

St Mary's Junction Improvement Works Background Document by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Have your say
Island Roads will be undertaking two days of on-site consultation on 30 and 31 January 2018.

The mobile exhibition unit will be parked on the foot-way area outside number’s 49 and 51, Parkhurst Road, Newport between 2pm and 7pm, where the scheme details will be on display. Island Roads representatives will be at the unit to answer any questions you may have and will also have forms available for you to provide feedback which will also be used to inform the final scheme design

In order to inform the final design and to make sure the views of local people and businesses have been considered, the council is asking you to email your thoughts to : highways-pfi@iow.gov.uk and use the heading ‘St Mary’s Junction’.

Alternatively you can post your comments in writing by 21 February to:

Bill Murphy
Head of contract management
St. Christopher House
42 Daish Way
Newport
Isle of Wight
PO30 5XJ

Start of feedback: Wednesday 24 January 2018.
End of feedback: 5pm on Wednesday 21 February 2018.

Update 16:40 Added link to our ‘All the details’ piece

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview

Location map
View the location of this story.

Tuesday, 23rd January, 2018 3:30pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fYx

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Roads, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

4 Comments on "All change for St Mary’s roundabout: New road layout proposals revealed (Updated)"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Fred Karno

Oh that’s great. Another roundabout with traffic lights. Have these idiot planners learnt nothing from the foul up that is Coppins Bridge roundabout?

Vote Up8-3Vote Down
23, January 2018 3:45 pm
Rhos yr Alarch

Is there any information on these proposals being put before the Island community for consultation/comment? I’m sure that outside consultants have their own variety of expertise, but so do the public, with knowledge of the local background, and experience of using the facilities in question…

Vote Up20Vote Down
23, January 2018 4:17 pm
Sally Perry

Consultation details have been added to the bottom of the article.

Vote Up00Vote Down
23, January 2018 4:39 pm
chartman

Seems like a big waste of £4M +. The massive queues will be the same as along Fairlee Road in the morning rush hour.Backed up this morning back down the road to East Cowes. It’s just like the M25 rush getting into London. I moved here to get away from the rat run society….

Vote Up1-4Vote Down
23, January 2018 4:04 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*