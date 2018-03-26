All Isle of Wight GP practices sign up to information sharing scheme

Mark shares this latest news on behalf of the Isle of Wight CCG. Ed

All 16 Isle of Wight GP practices have now gone live with a new scheme which promises a more joined-up approach to healthcare.

They have adopted the Care and Health Information Exchange (CHIE) – a secure system which shares health and social care information from GP surgeries, hospitals, community and mental health, social services and others.

CHIE helps health and care professionals across Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and surrounding areas provide safer and faster treatment for you and your family.

Only tell your story once

It works by ensuring that you only have to tell your story once, reducing delays to your treatment; making sure the doctors, nurses and others involved in your care know about your medical history; and identifying diseases that you might be at increased risk of developing in the future – helping you take action early to protect your health.

Dr Michele Legg, Chair & Clinical Lead of the NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“It’s great to know that we now have comprehensive coverage of CHIE across the Island, so that all patients can benefit from its introduction. “CHIE helps healthcare professionals across the Island, Hampshire and the surrounding areas provide safer and faster treatment, and will especially benefit to patients need to travel to the mainland for treatment, and their GPs when they return home.”

To protect privacy and confidentiality, only health and social care professionals who are involved in direct patient care will be able to access patient records.

Patients can opt out of having their data on CHIE if they wish.

The Argyle House Practice in Ryde is the most recent GP surgery to have gone live with the scheme.

To find out more information, visit the Website.

Image: goodncrazy under CC BY 2.0