All Isle of Wight non-urgent elective operations will be cancelled for three months

All non-urgent elective operations will be cancelled for three months at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust in light of the intense pressure put on the health service from Coronavirus.

Instructions from top NHS bosses, Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive, and Amanda Pritchard, chief operating officer, were sent to all trusts across the country yesterday in a letter — which said Covid-19 is arguably the greatest challenge the NHS has faced since its creation.

Cancelled operations

From 15th April all non-urgent operations will be cancelled for up to three months but it is up to the discretion of local trusts whether it wants to ‘wind down’ elective activity in the time between then and now.

Operations have been cancelled to free-up the maximum possible inpatient and critical care capacity general and acute beds in order to treat those affected by Covid-19.

This comes as the number of those who have died due to the disease in the UK has risen to 71 in the last 24 hours, but there are still only two confirmed cases on the Island.

Urgent and cancer operations, however, will go ahead as planned.

Other measures to free up beds

Other measures have been introduced to make space where needed by discharging all hospital inpatients who are medically fit to leave.

With help from the Clinical Commissioning Group, extra beds will be sought in care homes, hospices, and independent hospice and support given at home to help free beds, along with beds bought in independent hospitals to free intermediate care beds.

Refresher training

To pull together in a ‘nationally coordinated effort’, staff will be given refresher training to directly help patients with respiratory needs who will be segregated as protection.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has also recently cut back those who can visit patients in the hospital — having already arranged to do so by the ward manager.

Announced during the national budget, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said the NHS will get whatever extra resources it needs to cope with Coronavirus.

Urgent and emergency cases and cancer treatments will be carrying on

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust confirmed it would be following the national advice, and said:

“As the chief medical officer (Chris Whitty) has stated, NHS services are likely to come under intense pressure as the Coronavirus spreads, and we need to ensure we have as many beds available as possible to care for patients with severe respiratory problems when the number of infections peaks. “Therefore, in line with well-established plans for situations like this, every hospital in England has now been asked to suspend all non-urgent elective operations from 15th April for at least three months, with some other procedures likely to be rescheduled before then so we can train our staff and adapt certain areas. “Urgent and emergency cases and cancer treatments will be carrying on as normal, but we know many people waiting for treatment will be disappointed or worried, and we will be contacting everyone affected as soon as possible.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: leecullivan under CC BY 2.0