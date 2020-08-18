All set for the annual Solent Swim fundraiser

Around 30 people will swim 1.3 miles from Hurst Castle, near Lymington, to Colwell Bay, escorted by a fleet of kayaks and safety boats. If you can, please show your support

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

solent swimmers 2018

Being one of the first major Isle of Wight events to go ahead this summer, the spectacular Solent Swim takes place on Saturday, 29th August.

Around 30 people will swim 1.3 miles from Hurst Castle, near Lymington, to Colwell Bay, escorted by a fleet of kayaks and safety boats.

Annual fundraiser
The swim is a fundraiser for West Wight Sports and Community Centre, with each swimmer raising sponsorship of more than £250.

This is the tenth Solent Swim, and over the years the event has raised more than £200,000 for the Centre, an independent charity used by around 2,000 people a week.

Where and when
Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, is taking part, for the third year running.

The swimmers will cross from Yarmouth Harbour to Hurst Castle by boat before setting off when the tide is right.

The first swimmer is expected to reach Colwell Bay from 8.30am.

Show your support
To support the swim, please visit visit the Total Giving Website.

Tuesday, 18th August, 2020 9:06am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nS2

Filed under: Featured, Freshwater, Sports, Swimming, West Wight, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

3 Comments on "All set for the annual Solent Swim fundraiser"

newest oldest most voted
Fenders

Is that BS?…….and what’s he doing with his left hand?

Vote Up10Vote Down
18, August 2020 9:27 am
Nitonia

Holding half a sausage!

Vote Up0-1Vote Down
18, August 2020 10:15 am
henry

What’s his stroke? The crawl?

Vote Up1-1Vote Down
18, August 2020 10:26 am

What readers say

See latest comments ...