All set for the annual Solent Swim fundraiser

Being one of the first major Isle of Wight events to go ahead this summer, the spectacular Solent Swim takes place on Saturday, 29th August.

Around 30 people will swim 1.3 miles from Hurst Castle, near Lymington, to Colwell Bay, escorted by a fleet of kayaks and safety boats.

Annual fundraiser

The swim is a fundraiser for West Wight Sports and Community Centre, with each swimmer raising sponsorship of more than £250.

This is the tenth Solent Swim, and over the years the event has raised more than £200,000 for the Centre, an independent charity used by around 2,000 people a week.

Where and when

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, is taking part, for the third year running.

The swimmers will cross from Yarmouth Harbour to Hurst Castle by boat before setting off when the tide is right.

The first swimmer is expected to reach Colwell Bay from 8.30am.

Show your support

To support the swim, please visit visit the Total Giving Website.