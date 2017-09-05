All welcome to Isle of Wight NHS Trust Board meeting

For those with an interest in the NHS Service on the Isle of Wight, all are welcome to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust Board meeting.

Taking place from 9am on Wednesday 6th September in the Conference Room, School of Health Sciences at St. Mary’s Hospital, items on the agenda (see in full) include:

Updates on the actions taken since the publication of the CQC inspection reports on 12th April 2017 and progress against the Trust’s Integrated Improvement Framework (IIF).

2017/18 Performance Plans and performance of the Trust across all areas including ambulance, community, hospital and mental health services reported in the Trust performance report.

Updates and reports from the Trust Chair, Interim Chief Executive, and Chief Operating Officer.

Reviews of Serious Incidents Requiring Investigation and mortality data for the Trust

The Financial Business Plan for 2017/18 and the current financial position

A report on hospital ward staffing for the latest month available and a 6 month overview

Employee Recognition Awards including Employee of the Month nominated by a patient or carer

Questions welcomed

Maggie Oldham, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“We warmly welcome Trust members, the public, staff and anyone with an interest in the Island’s health service to attend our Trust Board meetings. “Whilst the Board meeting is not a ‘public meeting’ in the conventional sense we do welcome questions. It’s helpful if these can be submitted in advance so we can give a more detailed answer and manage the limited time we have at these meetings.”

Members of the Save Our NHS Isle of Wight group say that questions they asked in July have still not been answered.

If you do wish to ask a question, make sure you send it before the meeting to board@iow.nhs.uk

