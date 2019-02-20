All welcome to Isle of Wight Speedway’s Practice Day

Rob shares this latest news on behalf of Island Speedway. Ed

Speedway co-promoters Barry Bishop and Martin Widman have announced that the club’s Press and Practice Day will take place on Thursday 4th April at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium in Ryde.

In order to meet local planning regulations, the session will run from 11am to 3pm with the media, sponsors and supporters invited to come along and watch the ‘Wightlink’ Warriors and Wizards go through their paces.

A full timetable for the day will be issued nearer the date.

The season proper gets under way a week later on Thursday 11th April with the Vince Mapley Memorial Trophy commencing at 7pm.

Image: © Ian Groves