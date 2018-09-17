All welcome to Service celebrating 70 years of NHS

Andy shares details of this upcoming event on behalf of Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

A special service to celebrate 70 years of the NHS is being held at 6pm on Wednesday 26th September at All Saints Church, Queen’s Rd, Ryde, Isle of Wight PO33 3AF.

All NHS staff across the Island, everyone involved in health and wellbeing services and members of the public are invited to attend.

The service is supported and led by the Chaplaincy Team at Isle of Wight NHS Trust and will feature the Island’s NHS Nightingales Choir.

A sea of colour

NHS staff who wear uniform to work are asked to attend in uniform to provide a sea of colour across the church.

The service will be recorded by Sunshine Hospital Radio for future broadcast. The retiring collection will be shared between NHS Charities and All Saints Church.

At the back of the church there will be a display of historical pictures and items associated with the NHS over the last 70 years and refreshments will be served at the end of the service.

Getting there

The Church is on Southern Vectis routes 4 and 9 with regular services. Parking is available nearby at:

Victoria Street Car Park, Victoria Street, Ryde PO33 2PU (4 minute walk to the Church)

St Thomas’ Street Car Park, 17 St. Thomas St, Ryde PO33 2DL (9 minute walk to the Church)

Whilst not essential, it’s helpful if those planning to attend can register (here) or e-mail NHS70@iow.nhs.uk or telephone 01983-822099 ext. 5703.

Image: © Simon Wells – The Photographer’s Studio

Location map

View the location of this story.