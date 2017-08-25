All welcome to the Isle of Wight Pink Picnic

Isle of Wight Pride will be holding a Pink Picnic from midday on Sunday 3rd September.

Absolutely everyone is welcome to join in, whether LGBT or not, take your picnics and join the fun.

Children, dogs and adults are all welcome.

Campest Cup Cake

There will be a prize for the Campest Cup Cake! So get baking and present your cake on the day.

Fingers crossed for good weather. Meet by the location marked in Seaclose Park on the map below.

A rainbow flag will be flying to you can easily find the Picnic.

Image: loozrboy under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.