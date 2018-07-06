All welcome to the Vernon Square Summer Fayre

Victorian ladies in their finery, singers dancers and a ‘garden on a plate’ competition will be part of the fun at the Vernon Square Summer Fayre in Ryde on Sunday July 15 from 2pm to 6pm.

Singer Paul Chatterton will entertain along with the Lively Ladies, Miss Ella Sheppard dancers and buskers Bern and Partner.

Not forgetting story telling, Ryde history, plant sales, tea and Prosecco, cakes, tombola and raffle.

*Prize for the Best Garden on a dinner plate.

**Vernon Square, Ryde, off Melville Street, 2pm. £1 per adult, children free. Proceeds for the upkeep of the garden.

Details of event shared by Peter Gruner. Ed

