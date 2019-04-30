Hear more about Ventnor Skatepark Group’s plans at AGM

All members of the community are invited to the AGM for Ventnor Skatepark to hear more about plans for the coming year.

ventnor skatepark drawings from cliff

All members of the community are invited to head to Ventnor Exchange on Monday 20th May for the Ventnor Skatepark’s Annual General Meeting.

It’s a great opportunity to find out where they are at as a charity, and future plans for the project.

The begins at 7pm with an introduction from the charity trustees, who will be available throughout the evening to talk about ideas and answer any questions.

Can’t make it? Email the committee
If you are unable to attend the meeting but would like to pose a question to the Committee then please email info.ventnorskatepark@gmail.com

The Bar at Ventnor Exchange will be open for refreshments throughout the meeting.

