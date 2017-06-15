Allegation of 14 year old boy being ‘touched’ raises concerns

This in from the police. Ed

We’re investigating a report that a 14 year-old boy was inappropriately touched over his clothing by a man he did not know in Newport on Wednesday 14 June.



The teenager was on St James Street at around 3:40pm when the assault happened.



We are releasing an image of a man who was in the area at the time and who may be able to help us to establish what happened.



He is described as:

· Asian or Indian.

· He has dark hair with flecks of grey.

· He has a chubby face.

· Aged in his thirties or forties.

· He was wearing yellow jeans or chinos and a dark blue Adidas top.

· He was last seen heading towards St George’s football ground.





Investigating officer DC Lee Torrance said:

“Did you speak to this man or see him in the area at the time? We believe he may be able to help us establish what happened.



“Enquiries including reviewing CCTV are ongoing and our Neighbourhood Policing Team has increased patrols following this incident.”

Get in touch

Anyone who recognises this man should DC Lee Torrance at Newport Police Station by calling 101 and quoting 44170226395, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously. In an emergency always dial 999.

