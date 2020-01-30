Almost 3,000 indecent images and videos of children found on Ventnor man’s laptop

A 49-year-old man from Ventnor has been given a two year suspended sentence today (Thursday) in Isle of Wight Crown Court for possessing and sharing indecent images and videos of children.

Nigel Ghent of Market Street, Ventnor had already pleaded guilty to seven counts, which included three counts of possessing indecent images of children, three counts of distributing indecent images and one count of encouraging or assisting in an offence.

Images of children as young as six-years-old

Almost 3,000 indecent images and videos of children aged between six and 14 were discovered on Ghent’s laptop. They were found after Met Police saw Skype messages from Ghent on the computer of an offender they were investigating.

In the online chat, Ghent had asked, “How young do you want to see?”

He “wanted to feel loved”

When being interviewed by Police, Ghent admitted the offences and said he was sorry. He told Police he just “wanted to feel loved”.

The judge spoke of the grief, distress and effects producing these images may have had on the children involved, and said he hoped their suffering would not be lifelong.

Suspended sentence

As well as being placed on the sex offenders’ register for ten years, Ghent will have to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

Source: County Press

Image: joegratz under CC BY 2.0