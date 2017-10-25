Almost a thousand years of service recognised at Wightlink

Karen shares this latest news from Wightlink. Ed

Thirty two Wightlink staff who reached career milestones over the last year have been rewarded with a celebration lunch at the Square Tower in Portsmouth.

Directors and senior managers praised their hard work looking after customers and heard anecdotes from colleagues who sail the Solent on car ferries and catamarans or are based at the company’s six ports.

20, 30 or 40 years with Wightlink

All the guests had been recognised during the last year for notching up 20, 30 or 40 years working for the ferry company.

Added together, their years of service total 996 years. By contrast, the historic Square Tower was ‘only’ built in 1494.

44 year service

The longest-serving member of staff was Paul McCoubrie from Leigh Park, Havant. The 61 year old has worked for Wightlink for 44 years, starting off as a ‘bar boy’; he is now a senior rating on Fast Cat catamarans between Portsmouth Harbour and Ryde Pier Head. He says,

“I started off when the ferries were owned by British Rail, I was the youngest purser and have worked around the company, it’s a great place to work.”

CEO: “Delighted to recognise their hard work”

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield adds:

“Our staff always do their best to make sure holidaymakers and local people enjoy a great experience travelling to and from the Isle of Wight with Wightlink and we are delighted to recognise their hard work around the clock in fair weather or foul.”

Wightlink employs around 600 staff at the peak of the summer season, a third live on the Isle of Wight and two thirds on the mainland. The company is currently investing £45million on a new ship and port improvements on the Portsmouth-Fishbourne route.