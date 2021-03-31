Always innovating: New kind of theatre performances from Ventnor Exchange

With restrictions on live events still in place due to Covid restrictions, Ventnor Exchange is excited to be hosting two new experiences in April that you can take part in from the comfort of your own home.

For something that’s really a little bit different the venue is teaming up with theatre company Out of Chaos to present Is Now A Good Time? a brand-new interactive piece of theatre that takes place over the phone.

Book yourself a ticket and you’ll receive four phone calls over the course of an hour from an organisation called ‘Red Onion Research’ where you’ll meet Sam and Alex who both work in the same call centre in this charming, funny and unexpected story, told in a truly original way.

A variety of daytime and evening slots are available between 14th – 18th April.

The Unbuilt Room

Another interesting experience is ‘The Unbuilt Room’ an interactive story that will take place on Zoom.

Audience members help guide a performer through an imagined world in an experience inspired by video games.

Performances take place on 1st and 2nd April.

Both events are £5 each or free for Ventnor Exchange Unlimited Pass or Culture Pass holders.

Head over to the Ventnor Exchange Website to book today.

Whitewood: Always interested in exploring new ways of doing things

Co-Director, Jack Whitewood, explained,

“We’re always interested in exploring new ways of doing things, and while our doors are still closed it’s really exciting to still be working with performers to come with more creative ways than ever to engage with audiences. “We’d love to hear what people think about these experiences.”

Image: © Maria Bell Photography