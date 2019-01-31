Amber warning for snow in Hampshire, Yellow warning for the Isle of Wight

The Met Office have issued an Amber warning for snow which although not affecting the Isle of Wight will affect Hampshire.

Valid from 2pm today, the warning reads:

A band of rain will arrive from the southwest on Thursday afternoon, quickly turning to snow and becoming heavy at times. 3 to 7 cm is likely to accumulate quickly – within two to three hours – with up to 10 cm in some places. The highest snowfall accumulations are likely to be in areas above 150 metres or so.

There is a Yellow warning for snow and ice for the Island between 1pm today (Thu 31st) and 1pm Friday.

It reads:

Snow and ice will bring disruption to parts of England and Wales from Thursday afternoon through into Friday What to expect

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers.

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

The weather warnings cover much of the country, see the Met Office warnings for more detail.

Image: © Rachel Holmes