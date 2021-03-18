America’s Cup could be coming to the Isle of Wight following recent challenge (updated)

There is a glimmer of hope for many Islanders, particularly those in Cowes that the America’s Cup – which was founded on the Isle of Wight in 1851- could be coming to Cowes.

The New Zealand Herald has reported that Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron has accepted a challenge from the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes, shortly after reporting that Team New Zealand are understood to be considering a radical proposal for the next Cup defence – one-off defence against Ineos Team UK, excluding other challengers on the Isle of Wight next year.

The Emirates Team New Zealand team successfully defended the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland, New Zealand this week sailing AC75 Te Rehutai.

Every four years

The race is held every four years, usually made up of multiple teams, but this challenge from team New Zealand could lead to a one-off battle to retain the Cup between themselves and Ben Ainsley’s Ineos team next year.

If this race goes ahead next year it could be fantastic news for Cowes and the Isle of Wight.

SailWeb have reported Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron general manager Hayden Porter saying that that discussions will evolve over the next few days, weeks and months.

Background

The America’s cup was originally awarded by the Royal Yacht Squadron in 1851 or a race around the Isle of Wight.

This was won by the schooner ‘America’, and the trophy for this race, known as the ‘R.Y.S. £100 Cup’, was then renamed the ‘America’s Cup’.

