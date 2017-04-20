After the 2017 general election was announced on Tuesday afternoon, the Isle of Wight Conservative Association officer team met to discuss the matter.
Chairman of the Isle of Wight Conservative Association, Cllr Ian Ward, said this morning,
“We are united in supporting our well-respected Member of Parliament, Andrew Turner to carry the Conservative flag for us again on 8th June.
“We were advised yesterday afternoon about the formal re-adoption process for sitting Conservative MPs, and we are now in the process of putting that into place.
“We want an effective Conservative-led council following the elections in May, to work closely with Andrew, our hard-working Conservative MP, engaging together for the benefit of the Island and Islanders with a Conservative Government with a renewed mandate.”
By Sally Perry
Richard
20.Apr.2017 2:56pm
I for one won’t be voting for him I don’t like what he stands for or the conservatives as a whole it is ok if you are fit healthy and rich but you are screwed if you are not it shouldn’t be that way.